Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,609 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in ASML were worth $166,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 24.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of ASML to $1,971.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,504.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,410.83 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $614.06 and a 12-month high of $1,547.22. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,397.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,215.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $554.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and higher 2026 sales outlook — ASML reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results (EPS and sales beats) and raised its 2026 revenue guidance to €36–€40B, underpinning the long‑term AI-driven demand thesis. Read More.

Q1 beat and higher 2026 sales outlook — ASML reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results (EPS and sales beats) and raised its 2026 revenue guidance to €36–€40B, underpinning the long‑term AI-driven demand thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI / EUV demand remains very strong — Analysts (RBC and others) say EUV demand is outpacing supply, supporting upside into 2027 as hyperscalers and memory/logic customers keep spending. Read More.

AI / EUV demand remains very strong — Analysts (RBC and others) say EUV demand is outpacing supply, supporting upside into 2027 as hyperscalers and memory/logic customers keep spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capacity and product plans — ASML signalled capacity expansion (raising low‑NA EUV capacity targets to at least ~80 systems in 2027) and is prioritizing supply execution rather than opportunistic pricing. Read More.

Capacity and product plans — ASML signalled capacity expansion (raising low‑NA EUV capacity targets to at least ~80 systems in 2027) and is prioritizing supply execution rather than opportunistic pricing. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall‑of‑support from analysts — Multiple banks reaffirmed buy/neutral ratings after the results (Goldman, Barclays, UBS, Deutsche Bank), implying consensus remains constructive even as near‑term noise plays out. Read More.

Wall‑of‑support from analysts — Multiple banks reaffirmed buy/neutral ratings after the results (Goldman, Barclays, UBS, Deutsche Bank), implying consensus remains constructive even as near‑term noise plays out. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Softer Q2 / margin guidance and QoQ system cadence — Management guided to a lower Q2 gross‑margin range (implying sequential margin pressure) and fewer system shipments in Q2 versus Q4, which trimmed near‑term expectations. Read More.

Softer Q2 / margin guidance and QoQ system cadence — Management guided to a lower Q2 gross‑margin range (implying sequential margin pressure) and fewer system shipments in Q2 versus Q4, which trimmed near‑term expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Export‑control impact on China sales and visibility — New export restrictions have already reduced China revenue, and ASML flagged guidance ranges that account for policy risk, increasing uncertainty for some investors. Read More.

Export‑control impact on China sales and visibility — New export restrictions have already reduced China revenue, and ASML flagged guidance ranges that account for policy risk, increasing uncertainty for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Less transparency: bookings disclosure change — ASML’s decision to stop publishing quarterly bookings reduces short‑term demand visibility, which likely contributed to cautious investor reaction ("sell the news"). Read More.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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