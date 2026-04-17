Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 156,615 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $94,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. UBS Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 128,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,152,687.84. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 176,191 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,883.36. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 299,280 shares of company stock worth $42,920,450 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $138.55 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.10. The company has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here