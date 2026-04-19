Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $15.33 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,547 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.1%

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $178.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.70 and a 12 month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $773.74 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial raised Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $237.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,920. The trade was a 50.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $68,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,428,654.88. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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