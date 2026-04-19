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Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $21.34 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Stryker logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mirae Asset Global Investments raised its stake in Stryker by 19.0% in Q4, owning 60,717 shares worth about $21.34 million after buying an additional 9,679 shares.
  • Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares at an average price of $362.92 for roughly $90.73 million, trimming her position by about 9.23%; corporate insiders own ~4.6% of the stock.
  • Stryker has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" (15 Buys, 6 Holds) with an average price target of $421.11; the company recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.88 (1.0% yield).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,717 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 107 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stryker from $448.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $421.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SYK opened at $343.09 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $319.32 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.97 and a 200-day moving average of $359.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Stryker's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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