Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $236.16 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,220 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 249,704 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.7% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Texas Instruments worth $236,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $218.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.1%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $223.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $142.64 and a 1-year high of $231.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.27. The company has a market cap of $203.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total value of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,429,487. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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