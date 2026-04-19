Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $23.71 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,067 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Snowflake were worth $23,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,277,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $474,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Snowflake by 445.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,490,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,083,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,048,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,461,465,000 after purchasing an additional 857,832 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $268.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $164.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Snowflake's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $1,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 461,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,927,668.59. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.77, for a total transaction of $41,354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,527.33. This trade represents a 79.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 594,313 shares of company stock valued at $108,831,780. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Snowflake, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snowflake wasn't on the list.

While Snowflake currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here