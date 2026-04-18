Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $26.35 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,923 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1%

UNP opened at $251.28 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $251.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.50. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $206.63 and a 1-year high of $268.14. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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