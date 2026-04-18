Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $31.75 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 252.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,275 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 131,958 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Western Digital worth $31,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 182 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Western Digital Stock Up 3.0%

WDC stock opened at $372.52 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $378.98. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $293.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Western Digital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Western Digital to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Western Digital from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Western Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Digital to $405.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.29.

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More Western Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 9,324 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.27, for a total value of $2,501,349.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,682 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,630.14. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,795 shares of company stock valued at $24,265,884. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Further Reading

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