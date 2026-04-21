Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,121 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,344 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 38,275.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 194,563 shares of the company's stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 194,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,213,797 shares of the company's stock worth $2,050,150,000 after acquiring an additional 964,046 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,238,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 525.5% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 83,826 shares of the company's stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 462,830 shares of the company's stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 383,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Gen Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gen Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Gen Digital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gen Digital

Gen Digital Stock Performance

GEN opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 56.76% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gen Digital's payout ratio is 51.55%.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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