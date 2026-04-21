Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,952 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 121.8% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company's stock.

Get Republic Services alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Republic Services from $244.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4%

RSG stock opened at $208.54 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business's 50 day moving average is $220.96 and its 200-day moving average is $216.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.79%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Republic Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Republic Services wasn't on the list.

While Republic Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here