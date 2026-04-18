Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,153 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,966 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $38,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 405 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $3,387,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,940,750. This represents a 46.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,957,998.01. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,540 shares of company stock worth $34,274,055. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $377.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $339.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $212.53 and a one year high of $379.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.Marriott International's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $323.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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