Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 19,829 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,173 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $2,896,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,835,520.20. This represents a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter W. Carter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $2,020,140.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 421,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,554,886.08. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,611 shares of company stock valued at $25,182,798. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Key Stories Impacting Delta Air Lines

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Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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