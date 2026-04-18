Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 25,479 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,936 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,479 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Vertiv worth $33,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Vertiv by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,165 shares of the company's stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Vertiv by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company's stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 143,100 shares of the company's stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $307.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.34 and a 200-day moving average of $204.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $312.46.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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