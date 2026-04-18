Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 34,136 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,649 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,136 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $44,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.56.

Read Our Latest Report on PM

Key Stories Impacting Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. BusinessWire Article Financial Post Article

FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Seeking Alpha Article

Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. AmericanBankingNews Article

Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. Neutral Sentiment: Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Yahoo Finance Article Zacks Article

Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Neutral Sentiment: New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Yahoo Finance Partnership Article

New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Negative Sentiment: UBS flags that FY2026 sales growth could be under pressure, which is a reminder of potential top-line/headwind risks even as margins/pricing stabilize — a risk for forward guidance and multiple expansion. Yahoo/UBS Article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.1%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $157.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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