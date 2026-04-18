Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 37,423 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 37,423 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $40,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The stock has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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