Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 45,557 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 45,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Skyworks Solutions worth $23,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,714,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,594,620,000 after purchasing an additional 958,768 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,272,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $944,711,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,381,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $337,292,000 after purchasing an additional 168,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $158,295,000 after purchasing an additional 436,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $58.99 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business's 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is 109.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Skyworks Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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