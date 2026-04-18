Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,574 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of First Solar worth $30,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $950,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,193,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in First Solar by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 150,379 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $33,163,000 after purchasing an additional 62,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,721,979 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $3,026,108,000 after purchasing an additional 464,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 9,022 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $1,800,971.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,257. This trade represents a 47.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 3,640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $716,898.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,582,887.15. This trade represents a 31.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,562 shares of company stock worth $15,042,232. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called First Solar “overlooked” and “too cheap,” which can attract retail and value buyers looking for bargains. Jim Cramer on First Solar

Jim Cramer called First Solar “overlooked” and “too cheap,” which can attract retail and value buyers looking for bargains. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media comparisons highlight First Solar as a top way to get utility-scale solar exposure versus Enphase and SolarEdge thanks to its U.S. manufacturing and CdTe tech — a differentiation that can support longer‑term investor interest. Why First Solar Stands Out

Analyst and media comparisons highlight First Solar as a top way to get utility-scale solar exposure versus Enphase and SolarEdge thanks to its U.S. manufacturing and CdTe tech — a differentiation that can support longer‑term investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: First Solar set its Q1 2026 results release for April 30 (after market close); revenue, backlog commentary and margin guidance will be the next major catalyst and could drive a bigger move either way. Q1 2026 Results Announcement

First Solar set its Q1 2026 results release for April 30 (after market close); revenue, backlog commentary and margin guidance will be the next major catalyst and could drive a bigger move either way. Neutral Sentiment: An insider (Kuntal Kumar Verma) sold 573 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg ~$210). Because it was a planned trade and relatively small, it moderates negative signaling but remains a datapoint for investors monitoring insider activity. Insider Sale Filing

An insider (Kuntal Kumar Verma) sold 573 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg ~$210). Because it was a planned trade and relatively small, it moderates negative signaling but remains a datapoint for investors monitoring insider activity. Neutral Sentiment: FSLR is drawing investor attention in screeners and commentary (Zacks), which can increase short‑term volume and volatility ahead of earnings. Zacks: Investor Attention

FSLR is drawing investor attention in screeners and commentary (Zacks), which can increase short‑term volume and volatility ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Reports that China is considering export limits on advanced solar components triggered sector‑wide selling; even U.S. manufacturers like First Solar felt short‑term pressure as traders priced in potential supply‑chain and trade risks. China Export Limits Report

Reports that China is considering export limits on advanced solar components triggered sector‑wide selling; even U.S. manufacturers like First Solar felt short‑term pressure as traders priced in potential supply‑chain and trade risks. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines noted the stock “sank” amid market gains, reflecting ongoing post‑earnings volatility and headline sensitivity that can amplify intraday weakness for FSLR. Stock Reaction Coverage

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $190.44 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $119.09 and a one year high of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.61.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $326.00 to $271.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Solar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Solar

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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