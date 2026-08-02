Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,043,089 shares of the company's stock after selling 553,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.61% of Mirion Technologies worth $75,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

More Mirion Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mirion Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mirion maintained its 2026 outlook and expects second-half organic revenue growth of approximately 7.5% to 11.2%, alongside adjusted EBITDA margins of 27% to 29%. This indicates management still expects solid underlying growth and profitability improvement. Mirion maintains 2026 outlook

Mirion maintained its 2026 outlook and expects second-half organic revenue growth of approximately 7.5% to 11.2%, alongside adjusted EBITDA margins of 27% to 29%. This indicates management still expects solid underlying growth and profitability improvement. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $24 from $28 but retained a “buy” rating, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. B. Riley likewise maintained a “buy” rating while reducing its target to $27 from $29. Citigroup price target update

Citigroup lowered its price target to $24 from $28 but retained a “buy” rating, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. B. Riley likewise maintained a “buy” rating while reducing its target to $27 from $29. Neutral Sentiment: Mirion’s latest quarterly results showed adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share, ahead of the $0.10 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 19.7% year over year to $266.8 million but fell slightly short of expectations. The mixed results highlight strong growth but limited near-term execution upside. Mirion Q2 2026 earnings call summary

Mirion’s latest quarterly results showed adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share, ahead of the $0.10 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 19.7% year over year to $266.8 million but fell slightly short of expectations. The mixed results highlight strong growth but limited near-term execution upside. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities reduced its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.12 from $0.14 and lowered its FY2027 forecast to $0.71 from $0.72. Although the cuts are modest, they signal softer expectations for near-term earnings growth and may contribute to selling pressure.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE MIR opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.32 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Mirion Technologies's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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