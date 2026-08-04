Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,961,404 shares of the company's stock after selling 186,580 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.78% of Mirion Technologies worth $36,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $49,261,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 269.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,419 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 322,421 shares of the company's stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 179,358 shares in the last quarter. Themes Management Co LLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 57.0% during the first quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 38,837 shares of the company's stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIR shares. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mirion Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIR

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of MIR opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.32 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.39%.Mirion Technologies's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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