Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.31% of Mirion Technologies worth $18,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIR

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of MIR stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 189.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business's fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

See Also

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