Mishpacha Holdings Corp Takes $541,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Mishpacha Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.5% of Mishpacha Holdings Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its stake in Micron Technology by 19,286.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 101,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $29,071,000 after buying an additional 101,253 shares during the last quarter. Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16. The firm's 50 day moving average is $748.09 and its 200 day moving average is $493.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,149.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $840.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $913.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets on Micron (MU) , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Article Title

Multiple firms raised price targets on , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Article Title

Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several articles say MU is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Article Title

Several articles say is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Article Title

Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests Micron (MU) could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Article Title

Some commentary also suggests could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Negative Sentiment: Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Article Title

Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Negative Sentiment: SK Hynix’s plan to expand memory production over the next five years was flagged as a competitive risk for MU, potentially pressuring pricing and margins later if supply growth outpaces demand. Article Title

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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