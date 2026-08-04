Mission Produce, Inc. $AVO Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO - Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024,310 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 334,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.27% of Mission Produce worth $41,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $12,130,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,863 shares of the company's stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 267,752 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Mission Produce by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 233,447 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 312.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 167,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 126,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

In related news, Director Jay A. Pack bought 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 579,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,017,576.50. The trade was a 7.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Taylor acquired 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 455,842 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,456.18. The trade was a 192.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,352,161 shares of company stock worth $42,458,664. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AVO shares. Weiss Ratings cut Mission Produce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mission Produce from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mission Produce

Mission Produce Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business's 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Mission Produce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc is a leading global supplier, packer and distributor of fresh avocados, serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers. The company manages a vertically integrated supply chain that spans sourcing, post-harvest handling, packing and ripening. Through proprietary ripening technologies and cold-chain logistics, Mission Produce delivers consistent quality and extended shelf life for its avocado offerings.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Oxnard, California, Mission Produce grew from a regional packing operation into a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker AVO.

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