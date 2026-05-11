Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 280,987 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 61,084.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,447 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 280,987 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of IonQ worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,560,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,299,559 shares of the company's stock worth $387,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,008,001 shares of the company's stock worth $184,992,000 after buying an additional 333,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 30.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,026 shares of the company's stock worth $168,327,000 after buying an additional 636,482 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in IonQ by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,937,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,127,000 after buying an additional 1,435,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONQ shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on IonQ in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.63.

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IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $49.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.28 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $84.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $188,272.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,353.30. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,270.94. This trade represents a 46.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,354 shares of company stock valued at $504,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: IonQ posted record Q1 revenue of $64.7 million, up sharply year over year, and lifted its 2026 revenue forecast, reinforcing the view that commercial demand for its quantum platform is accelerating. IonQ Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

IonQ posted record Q1 revenue of $64.7 million, up sharply year over year, and lifted its 2026 revenue forecast, reinforcing the view that commercial demand for its quantum platform is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: SkyWater Technology stockholders approved the merger agreement with IonQ, removing a key hurdle for the deal and potentially expanding IonQ’s semiconductor and manufacturing capabilities. SkyWater Technology Stockholders Approve Merger Agreement with IonQ

SkyWater Technology stockholders approved the merger agreement with IonQ, removing a key hurdle for the deal and potentially expanding IonQ’s semiconductor and manufacturing capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are still pointing to meaningful upside in the quantum-semiconductor space, with one Zacks piece arguing IonQ could gain alongside peers as investor interest in the theme heats up. Why ASX and IONQ May Gain 15%+ in the Quantum-Semiconductor Space

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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