Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 789 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in ASML were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,592.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.81. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,400.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,260.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,595.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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