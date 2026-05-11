Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,340 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of H World Group worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in H World Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,177,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,376,000 after buying an additional 690,149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in H World Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,026,731 shares of the company's stock worth $313,925,000 after buying an additional 2,420,473 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in H World Group by 65.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,850,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,672 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the third quarter valued at $96,804,000. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,153,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $1,612,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT opened at $47.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business's 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $932.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a yield of 542.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. H World Group's payout ratio is 113.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HTHT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $54.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on H World Group

About H World Group

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report).

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