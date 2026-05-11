Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 675.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,226 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 131,726 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Oklo worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $4,391,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $2,992,000. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company's stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $159,865.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $906,529.79. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 598,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,161,749.50. This represents a 18.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 809,040 shares of company stock worth $49,162,094. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Oklo from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Texas Capital raised shares of Oklo to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKLO

Key Headlines Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oklo received U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval of its Principal Design Criteria topical report for the Aurora powerhouse in Idaho, a meaningful step that reduces regulatory uncertainty and supports the timeline for its advanced reactor rollout. Article Title

Oklo received U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval of its Principal Design Criteria topical report for the Aurora powerhouse in Idaho, a meaningful step that reduces regulatory uncertainty and supports the timeline for its advanced reactor rollout. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm also appears to be driven by Oklo’s expanding AI power narrative, including collaboration news tied to NVIDIA and Los Alamos National Laboratory, which strengthens the bull case for future demand for its nuclear power solutions. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm also appears to be driven by Oklo’s expanding AI power narrative, including collaboration news tied to NVIDIA and Los Alamos National Laboratory, which strengthens the bull case for future demand for its nuclear power solutions. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are also highlighting the May 12 Q1 earnings release as a potential inflection point, with some saying confirmation of execution milestones could trigger a further move higher and help unwind the stock’s valuation discount. Article Title

Analysts and commentators are also highlighting the May 12 Q1 earnings release as a potential inflection point, with some saying confirmation of execution milestones could trigger a further move higher and help unwind the stock’s valuation discount. Positive Sentiment: The company’s large liquidity position and the Meta prepayment deal are seen as reducing financing risk and improving near-term revenue visibility, which supports investor confidence ahead of earnings. Article Title

The company’s large liquidity position and the Meta prepayment deal are seen as reducing financing risk and improving near-term revenue visibility, which supports investor confidence ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Oklo has also been featured in multiple preview pieces ahead of Q1 results, with analysts warning the company is expected to report wider losses, making the upcoming print a key volatility event rather than a clear near-term fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Oklo has also been featured in multiple preview pieces ahead of Q1 results, with analysts warning the company is expected to report wider losses, making the upcoming print a key volatility event rather than a clear near-term fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some traders are also pointing to elevated short interest in OKLO, which can create pressure if sentiment weakens even though it also raises the possibility of a short squeeze. Article Title

Oklo Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:OKLO opened at $72.81 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -101.12 and a beta of 1.16. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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