Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 117,500 Shares of Jbs N.V. $JBS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS - Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,300 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in JBS were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of JBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,945,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,175,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JBS by 23,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,583,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in JBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,109,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in JBS by 952.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,483 shares during the last quarter.

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JBS Price Performance

Shares of JBS stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. Jbs N.V. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17.

JBS (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $23.06 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jbs N.V. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. JBS's payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBS. Zacks Research downgraded JBS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JBS from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of JBS to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group raised shares of JBS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of JBS in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $20.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBS

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

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