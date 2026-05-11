Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $411.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $176.47 and a 1-year high of $420.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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