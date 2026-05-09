Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,909 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Biogen worth $56,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 18.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 464 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 22.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $193.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.50. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.05 and a 52 week high of $202.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA said it needs more time to review additional information for LEQEMBI IQLIK, but Biogen and Eisai said the agency has not expressed concerns about approval, keeping alive the chance of another Alzheimer’s franchise win. Article Title

The FDA said it needs more time to review additional information for LEQEMBI IQLIK, but Biogen and Eisai said the agency has not expressed concerns about approval, keeping alive the chance of another Alzheimer’s franchise win. Positive Sentiment: LEQEMBI is already approved in more than 50 markets worldwide, which reinforces confidence in the therapy’s commercial potential if the FDA clears the subcutaneous starting-dose version. Article Title

LEQEMBI is already approved in more than 50 markets worldwide, which reinforces confidence in the therapy’s commercial potential if the FDA clears the subcutaneous starting-dose version. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street analysts made several earnings estimate updates for Biogen ahead of the next quarterly results, with mixed direction across quarters; these revisions do not appear to be the main driver of the stock move today. Article Title

Wall Street analysts made several earnings estimate updates for Biogen ahead of the next quarterly results, with mixed direction across quarters; these revisions do not appear to be the main driver of the stock move today. Negative Sentiment: The delayed FDA review means Biogen must wait longer for a potential expansion of its Alzheimer’s treatment business, which could postpone any related sales boost. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering set a $201.00 price target on Biogen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on Biogen from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research set a $231.00 price target on Biogen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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