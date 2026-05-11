Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.13 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,739 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 118,178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Akamai Technologies worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 295.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $147.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $149.76. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Akamai Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Akamai reported first-quarter revenue of $1.074 billion, up 6% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.61, matching Wall Street estimates while showing solid demand in security and cloud infrastructure. Akamai Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Akamai reported first-quarter revenue of $1.074 billion, up 6% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.61, matching Wall Street estimates while showing solid demand in security and cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company said a leading frontier-model provider committed $1.8 billion over seven years for Akamai’s cloud infrastructure services, giving investors a clear signal that its AI-related business could become a much larger growth driver. Akamai Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company said a leading frontier-model provider committed $1.8 billion over seven years for Akamai’s cloud infrastructure services, giving investors a clear signal that its AI-related business could become a much larger growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the report, with price targets lifted by RBC, UBS, Guggenheim, and Craig Hallum, reflecting improved expectations for Akamai’s growth outlook. Analyst updates

Analysts turned more constructive after the report, with price targets lifted by RBC, UBS, Guggenheim, and Craig Hallum, reflecting improved expectations for Akamai’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Akamai’s second-quarter and full-year guidance was mixed versus expectations: FY 2026 EPS guidance was raised, but Q2 profit and revenue outlooks were below some Wall Street estimates, suggesting near-term margin pressure from higher infrastructure costs and cautious enterprise spending. Akamai forecasts quarterly results below expectations

Akamai’s second-quarter and full-year guidance was mixed versus expectations: FY 2026 EPS guidance was raised, but Q2 profit and revenue outlooks were below some Wall Street estimates, suggesting near-term margin pressure from higher infrastructure costs and cautious enterprise spending. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying also points to traders positioning for more upside, but that activity is more of a momentum signal than a fundamental catalyst. Why Akamai Shares Are Trading Higher By 26%

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $1,564,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,054.56. This trade represents a 40.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 14,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,992. This represents a 19.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,371. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $129.48.

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Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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