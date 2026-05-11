Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.04 Million Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,788 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 59,339 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Samsara worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,689,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,174,620,000 after buying an additional 3,417,849 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,332 shares of the company's stock worth $764,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,916 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Samsara by 7.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,801,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,617,000 after acquiring an additional 252,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 19,547 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $586,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 462,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,884,030. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 72,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,078,573.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 723,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,599,865.44. This trade represents a 9.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,188,539 shares of company stock worth $62,320,764 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company's stock.

Samsara Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IOT opened at $29.65 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,481.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.Samsara's revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

See Also

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