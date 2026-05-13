Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Liquidia Corporation $LQDA

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,489 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,192 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Liquidia were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 102.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,888 shares of the company's stock worth $138,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,671 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 9.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,838,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,783,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,527,000 after purchasing an additional 151,832 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth $38,887,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Liquidia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidia this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 139,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $5,595,114.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 353,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,183,709.84. The trade was a 28.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $28,655.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 214,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,837.70. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 653,820 shares of company stock valued at $25,838,508. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company's stock.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29. Liquidia Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Liquidia had a return on equity of 81.61% and a net margin of 7.74%.The company had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liquidia Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Liquidia from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Liquidia from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liquidia

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report).

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