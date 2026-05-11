Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,961 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,461 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Circle Internet Group were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRCL. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth $3,647,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,653,110 shares of the company's stock worth $448,292,000 after acquiring an additional 74,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,940 shares of the company's stock worth $393,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,575,684 shares of the company's stock worth $204,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 222.1% during the third quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,294,079 shares of the company's stock worth $171,453,000 after purchasing an additional 892,359 shares during the last quarter.

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Key Stories Impacting Circle Internet Group

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRCL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Circle Internet Group from $110.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CRCL opened at $112.59 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.26. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.53.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $770.23 million for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 330,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,674,250.90. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $2,779,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,779,500. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 617,464 shares of company stock valued at $60,251,749 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report).

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