Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 130.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,509 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 114,570 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of CoreWeave worth $16,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in CoreWeave by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 10,700.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $126.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Price Performance

CRWV opened at $114.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 7.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company's revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. The trade was a 79.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,428,031. This represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,140,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,881,259.

Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave said bookings hit the strongest level in company history and backlog remains very large, reinforcing that demand for AI infrastructure is still extremely strong. CoreWeave Reports 'Strongest' Bookings

CoreWeave said bookings hit the strongest level in company history and backlog remains very large, reinforcing that demand for AI infrastructure is still extremely strong. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain constructive on the long-term AI growth story, with some saying the pullback may create an attractive entry point despite near-term volatility. Seeking Alpha rating upgrade

Analysts and commentators remain constructive on the long-term AI growth story, with some saying the pullback may create an attractive entry point despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: The company also highlighted product momentum, including expanded SUNK capabilities and SUNK Anywhere, which could support customer adoption over time. CoreWeave expands SUNK capabilities

The company also highlighted product momentum, including expanded SUNK capabilities and SUNK Anywhere, which could support customer adoption over time. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan and Mizuho raised price targets but kept neutral ratings, suggesting Wall Street sees value but is still cautious on the stock’s near-term execution risk. Analyst target updates

JPMorgan and Mizuho raised price targets but kept neutral ratings, suggesting Wall Street sees value but is still cautious on the stock’s near-term execution risk. Negative Sentiment: CoreWeave reported a larger quarterly loss than expected as operating expenses climbed, fueling concerns that profitability remains distant even with rapid revenue growth. WSJ on widened Q1 loss

CoreWeave reported a larger quarterly loss than expected as operating expenses climbed, fueling concerns that profitability remains distant even with rapid revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue guidance came in below consensus, and the company also lifted its capital spending outlook, creating concern about slower conversion of demand into revenue and continued heavy investment. CoreWeave forecast miss and higher capex

Second-quarter revenue guidance came in below consensus, and the company also lifted its capital spending outlook, creating concern about slower conversion of demand into revenue and continued heavy investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider and major shareholder selling, including sales by CEO Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, Chen Goldberg, and Magnetar Financial, is adding short-term pressure on sentiment. CEO Form 4 filing

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Featured Stories

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