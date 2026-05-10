Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 23,896 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,948 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Cooper Companies worth $34,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,917,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,341,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cooper Companies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,099,750 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $212,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,693 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Cooper Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,563,000 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $107,112,000 after acquiring an additional 213,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1,359.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 567,203 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $46,642,000 after acquiring an additional 528,346 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts: Sign Up

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $60.00 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.68 and a one year high of $89.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Cooper Companies's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cooper Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cooper Companies wasn't on the list.

While Cooper Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here