Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM - Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of SiTime worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITM. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in SiTime by 56.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 89 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 190.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SiTime by 3,200.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SiTime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $833.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -824.83 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.64. SiTime Corporation has a 52-week low of $185.49 and a 52-week high of $845.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $113.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.51 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 501 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total transaction of $212,940.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,141,545.24. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 9,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.47, for a total value of $4,017,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 52,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,370,538.86. This trade represents a 14.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,678 shares of company stock worth $9,771,269. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting SiTime

Here are the key news stories impacting SiTime this week:

Positive Sentiment: SiTime posted strong Q1 2026 results, with EPS of $1.44 beating consensus of $1.14 and revenue of $113.6 million topping estimates, while revenue jumped 88.3% year over year. SiTime Earnings Report

SiTime posted strong Q1 2026 results, with EPS of $1.44 beating consensus of $1.14 and revenue of $113.6 million topping estimates, while revenue jumped 88.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised second-quarter 2026 guidance well above Wall Street expectations, calling for EPS of $1.85 to $2.00 and revenue of $140 million to $150 million versus much lower consensus forecasts. SiTime Q1 2026 Financial Results

The company raised second-quarter 2026 guidance well above Wall Street expectations, calling for EPS of $1.85 to $2.00 and revenue of $140 million to $150 million versus much lower consensus forecasts. Positive Sentiment: UBS Group raised its price target on SiTime to $775 and kept a buy rating, while Needham lifted its target to $850, signaling continued analyst confidence after the earnings beat. UBS Price Target Raise

UBS Group raised its price target on SiTime to $775 and kept a buy rating, while Needham lifted its target to $850, signaling continued analyst confidence after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also digesting the Q1 earnings call transcript and commentary around growth opportunities in AI data centers and LEO satellites, which may support the long-term story but is less immediate than the earnings/guidance update. SiTime Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Investors are also digesting the Q1 earnings call transcript and commentary around growth opportunities in AI data centers and LEO satellites, which may support the long-term story but is less immediate than the earnings/guidance update. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong report, some coverage noted the stock initially fell after the release, likely reflecting lingering concerns about profitability since SiTime remains in a net loss position. SiTime Stock Falls on Q1 2026 Earnings

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised SiTime from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $661.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SiTime

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime's products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company's timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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