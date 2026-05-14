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Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 26,022 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Shift4 Payments logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management sharply reduced its Shift4 Payments stake by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 26,022 shares and leaving it with 4,715 shares worth about $296,000.
  • Shift4 continues to attract major institutional interest overall, with 98.87% of the stock held by institutional investors. Several firms boosted positions significantly, including Wasatch Advisors and Durable Capital Partners.
  • Analysts are mixed on the stock: the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $71.62, while the shares recently traded near $40.95 after the company reported quarterly revenue above estimates but earnings slightly below expectations.
  • Interested in Shift4 Payments? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,022 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOUR. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $77,303,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,338,567 shares of the company's stock worth $628,215,000 after purchasing an additional 890,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 839,330 shares of the company's stock worth $64,964,000 after buying an additional 771,007 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,665,443 shares of the company's stock worth $660,612,000 after buying an additional 745,650 shares during the period. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,251,374 shares of the company's stock worth $96,856,000 after buying an additional 472,652 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Shift4 Payments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 195,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.41 per share, with a total value of $8,095,655.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,594,455 shares in the company, valued at $66,026,381.55. This represents a 13.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 774,257 shares of company stock valued at $33,609,188. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company's stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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