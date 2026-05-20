Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 131.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 530,521 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $238,586,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $2,315,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 647,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $291,085,000 after buying an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $58,690,000 after buying an additional 96,009 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s AI and autonomy narrative remains a long-term bull case, with Elon Musk reiterating that robotaxis could expand more broadly in the U.S. later this year and that self-driving could reshape transportation over the next decade.

Tesla’s AI and autonomy narrative remains a long-term bull case, with Elon Musk reiterating that robotaxis could expand more broadly in the U.S. later this year and that self-driving could reshape transportation over the next decade. Positive Sentiment: Some investors continue to view Tesla’s energy business as an underappreciated growth driver, supporting the company’s broader transition beyond EV sales.

Some investors continue to view Tesla’s energy business as an underappreciated growth driver, supporting the company’s broader transition beyond EV sales. Neutral Sentiment: OpenAI co-founder and former Tesla AI leader Andrej Karpathy joined Anthropic, highlighting the intensity of the AI talent war; while notable, the move is more of a signal about the broader AI race than a direct operating update for Tesla. Article Title

OpenAI co-founder and former Tesla AI leader Andrej Karpathy joined Anthropic, highlighting the intensity of the AI talent war; while notable, the move is more of a signal about the broader AI race than a direct operating update for Tesla. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing discussion about a potential SpaceX IPO could distract from Tesla and compete for investor capital, but this remains speculative rather than a Tesla-specific financial event.

Ongoing discussion about a potential SpaceX IPO could distract from Tesla and compete for investor capital, but this remains speculative rather than a Tesla-specific financial event. Negative Sentiment: Tesla raised Model Y prices, which investors are reading as a sign that demand may be less robust than hoped and that pricing changes could weigh on volume growth. Article Title

Tesla raised Model Y prices, which investors are reading as a sign that demand may be less robust than hoped and that pricing changes could weigh on volume growth. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage continue to flag Tesla’s rich valuation, with some arguing the stock is vulnerable if execution on vehicles, autonomy, and margins does not improve quickly.

Analysts and media coverage continue to flag Tesla’s rich valuation, with some arguing the stock is vulnerable if execution on vehicles, autonomy, and margins does not improve quickly. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports of Full Self-Driving lawsuits and robotaxi safety questions are adding skepticism around Tesla’s autonomy timeline and the pace of commercialization.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. China Renaissance cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $404.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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