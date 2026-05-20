Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 329.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 432.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,144 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $398,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $324.51 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $215.04 and a one year high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.35.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HII shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $388.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HII

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total transaction of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,601,082. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $844,774.56. This trade represents a 46.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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