Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys 5,000 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.'s holdings in Intel were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.52.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.87. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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