Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $156,000 Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.'s holdings in Chubb were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 15.9% during the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,111 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 75.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $785,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,963 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $220,217,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,946,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $557,493,000 after acquiring an additional 693,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chubb by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,428,278,000 after acquiring an additional 513,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.33.

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Chubb Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE CB opened at $330.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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