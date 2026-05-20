Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in American Express Company $AXP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,310,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in American Express by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $925,449,000 after purchasing an additional 537,205 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,292,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,848,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,169,242 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $720,535,000 after purchasing an additional 337,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Trading Down 0.9%

AXP opened at $309.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $281.46 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research restated a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $357.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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