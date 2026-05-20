Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 12,000 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,999,622 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $301,532,000 after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 79,340 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,204 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,116 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 396,368 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $30,568,000 after acquiring an additional 258,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.08.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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