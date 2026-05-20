Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Takes $1.30 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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MasTec Price Performance

MTZ opened at $385.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.46 and a 52 week high of $441.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,759. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $493.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $425.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $458.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MasTec

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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