Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Quanta Services makes up approximately 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 213.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $851.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $708.05.

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Quanta Services Stock Down 1.1%

Quanta Services stock opened at $714.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.56 and a fifty-two week high of $788.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $623.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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