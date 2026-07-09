Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $322,000 Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 7,937 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Down 0.7%

ORCL stock opened at $140.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $404.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.42. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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