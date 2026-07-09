Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after buying an additional 20,810,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,334,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,766 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 882.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $394.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.57, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.55 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is $409.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 1st. Phillip Securities dropped their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $408.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries that came in well ahead of expectations, and several articles suggest this supports the case for a stronger second-half outlook. Article Title

Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries that came in well ahead of expectations, and several articles suggest this supports the case for a stronger second-half outlook. Positive Sentiment: Tesla expanded its Robotaxi rollout to Miami, which keeps the company’s autonomy story front and center and fuels long-term AI-driven valuation hopes. Article Title

Tesla expanded its Robotaxi rollout to Miami, which keeps the company’s autonomy story front and center and fuels long-term AI-driven valuation hopes. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its price target on Tesla to $500 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street optimism despite the recent pullback. Article Title

RBC raised its price target on Tesla to $500 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street optimism despite the recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: New articles are highlighting Tesla’s growing energy-storage business, including more than $9 billion in Megapack orders, which could become an important future revenue stream but is not yet the main driver of the stock. Article Title

New articles are highlighting Tesla’s growing energy-storage business, including more than $9 billion in Megapack orders, which could become an important future revenue stream but is not yet the main driver of the stock. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong delivery numbers, investors are still selling Tesla because they want clearer evidence that autonomy, AI, and robotaxi economics can translate into profits. Article Title

Despite strong delivery numbers, investors are still selling Tesla because they want clearer evidence that autonomy, AI, and robotaxi economics can translate into profits. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and legal concerns are also weighing on sentiment, including a New Jersey bill that could restrict robotaxi operations and a high-profile manslaughter case involving a Tesla driver, both of which add headline risk. Article Title

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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