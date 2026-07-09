Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 43,668 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,332 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,668 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.'s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 2.2%

QBTS stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 21.31, a current ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 2,957.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. D-Wave Quantum's revenue for the quarter was down 80.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sophie C. Ames sold 23,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $437,014.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 596,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,327,320.94. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $5,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,142,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,381,902.20. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,363,842 shares of company stock valued at $35,802,656. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D-Wave Quantum

Key Stories Impacting D-Wave Quantum

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Positive Sentiment: D-Wave was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Quantum Computing 2026 Vendor Assessment, a credibility boost that reinforces its position in the quantum computing market. Article Title

D-Wave was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Quantum Computing 2026 Vendor Assessment, a credibility boost that reinforces its position in the quantum computing market. Positive Sentiment: The company announced it will receive a $1.5 million NSF grant tied to a project aimed at strengthening U.S. quantum computing leadership, highlighting outside validation and non-dilutive funding support. Article Title

The company announced it will receive a $1.5 million NSF grant tied to a project aimed at strengthening U.S. quantum computing leadership, highlighting outside validation and non-dilutive funding support. Positive Sentiment: D-Wave also reported a $1.57 million NSF grant for quantum technology development, which adds to investor confidence in the company’s R&D efforts. Article Title

D-Wave also reported a $1.57 million NSF grant for quantum technology development, which adds to investor confidence in the company’s R&D efforts. Positive Sentiment: Another article highlighted D-Wave as a top global quantum leader by IDC, reinforcing the bull case around its industry standing. Article Title

Another article highlighted D-Wave as a top global quantum leader by IDC, reinforcing the bull case around its industry standing. Neutral Sentiment: Technical traders are focusing on QBTS’s move back toward support near the 100-day moving average, which could stabilize the stock if it holds, but also signals the recent slide may continue if support breaks. Article Title

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

See Also

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