Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,547,510 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 338,004 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $1,280,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.66.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $265.01 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50 day moving average is $237.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total transaction of $982,611.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,248,077.48. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 201,026 shares of company stock worth $49,128,874 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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