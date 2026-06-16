MLP3 LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

MLP3 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,558 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of MLP3 LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 16,227.3% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $56,358,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,389,216 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $749,789,000 after buying an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 33,830 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,704 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,966 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,968. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

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Alphabet Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $367.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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